Middletown woman accused of torturing goat in backyard

A Middletown woman is facing charges accused of torturing a goat in the backyard of her home. A concerned neighbor called and tipped police and they removed the animal.

Removing a goat from a home is not the type of rescue that Joseph's Legacy usually makes, but the goat is now safe after Meg Melampy acted quick when Middletown Police called her to help.

"There was a goat that was bound by her feet and hanging from a fence and tortured. That's all I knew at the time," said Meg Melampy, the president of Joseph's Legacy.

Police said the goat, now named Megan, was tied to a fence on the 600 block of 20th Avenue. It had a choker collar around its neck that tightened under pressure.

Several neighbors heard its cries.

"We saw him taking it to the back. We knew what they was going to do with it, barbeque it," said Timothy Graham.



FOX 19 NOW reached out to Baloisa Trinidad, who is the woman charged, but she wasn't home and did not return our call.

Police said she recently purchased the goat from a farm in Red Lion and they received several different stories about why she bought the goat.

"They either bought her to eat her or they bought her for a birthday party to have fun, and I guess their fun was to hang her and torture her," said Melampy.

She said multiple people were involved in the abuse.

"It was little kids that were torturing her and they were spraying her with a hose in the face where she couldn't breathe obviously," Melampy said.

She said they were also punching and kicking the goat.

In the police report the family told officers that they tied the animal up after it hurt a child. Melampy is just happy that a neighbor knew something was wrong and called police.

"Thank God there's good people out there because there is always someone out there who can help," she said.

Megan the goat has a small limp now and is still traumatized but otherwise is OK.

The goat was taken to a farm in Middletown as she waits for her permanent home.

"She will either stay here or go to a neighbor where she will be loved for the rest of her life," said Melampy.

Trinidad was issued a summons to court being in violation of keeping farm animals in city dwellings and for cruelty to animals.

She is expected in court on Sept. 27.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.