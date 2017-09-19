Crash partially blocks SB I-75 in West Chester - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash partially blocks SB I-75 in West Chester

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
www.ohgo.com www.ohgo.com
WEST CHESTER, OH (FOX19) -

A four-vehicle crash is slowing the morning commute in the northern Cincinnati suburbs.

The left two lanes are blocked with major delays backing traffic past the Liberty Way exit.

Two people were taken to West Chester Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a West Chester police dispatcher said.

