Watch Live: President Trump to give first speech to United Nations General Assembly

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, an organization the president has long scorned, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

This is Trump's first major address on the world stage after a presidential campaign in which he frequently called for the United States to strip funding from the United Nations.

The yearly assembly of nations is the chance for world leaders to tackle global security threats. This year's major items on the agenda: Climate change, North Korea's nuclear hostility, refugee crises and the Iran nuclear accord.

In his short remarks Monday, Trump's first day in a week's worth of U.N. meetings, he was diplomatic, offering measured critiques of the global institution and international agreements.

"In recent years, the United Nations has not reached its full potential due to bureaucracy and mismanagement," he said before the U.N. Security Council Monday. "We pledge to be partners in your work."