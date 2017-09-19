I-71 near Kenwood Road reopens after three separate crashes

One of the crashes near Montgomery Road (Provided)

Three separate crashes shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 near Kenwood and Montgomery roads Tuesday.

Two people were injured in a rollover crash around 10:05 a.m., according to county dispatchers. Minutes later, police responded to two minor crashes in the same area.

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

The roadway reopened around 10:35 a.m.

No word on the cause of the crash or extent of injuries.

