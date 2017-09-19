Counsel for mother accused of killing, burning infant asks for info on state's expert witnesses

Richardson at her first court appearance. (FOX19 NOW)

The legal counsel for an 18-year-old mother accused of killing and burning her baby girl in her family's back yard fire pit has asked the state to share information about expert witnesses.

In court documents dated Sept. 11, the defendant, Brooke "Skylar" Richardson, asked for names of experts consulted by the state regarding this case, whether the state intends to use their opinions, as well as emails and correspondence between the state and those experts.

Her legal counsel writes that this demand is continuing in nature.

A Warren County judge issued a gag order in August after Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell confirmed the victim was was a baby girl. The baby girl he said, was murdered, then burned in the family fire pit and buried in the back yard, gory details, which are tearing people in the county apart.

The baby girl was born May 5, a few hours after Richardson attended her senior prom. Richardson is accused of killing the child shortly thereafter.

FOX19 NOW did some background searching on the family, and here's what we've found out so far:

The teen's father, Scott Richardson, has no criminal history aside from traffic violations and an OVI back in 2005. He was, however, briefly a member of the Carlisle Village Council in 2011, winning a seat vacated by another council member. This was disputed by rival Terry Johnson and after the Ohio Supreme Court heard the case, Richardson had to step down.

As for the teen's mother, Kim Richardson, who was seen in her daughter's second court appearance wearing sunglasses in court, a search of her background provided no criminal information.

Their daughter faces life in prison. She is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

Her trial is slated for November.

Skylar was a popular cheerleader now accused of a hideous crime. Her attorney has described her as a good girl who worked at the YMCA with children with special needs. She was set to attend University of Cincinnati in the fall.

She was let out on a $50,000 bond.

