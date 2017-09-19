Parking rates downtown rising this week

Parking rates at meters will rise on Thursday. In some parts of downtown, parking will cost as much as $2.50 per hour.

Nearly 2,000 parking meters will have their rates increased 25 cents at 3 a.m. Thursday.

The increase will be seen immediately on the city's electronic meters, the older coin-operated meters will not reflect the change for another week or two until the city can manually reprogram all of them.

The following neighborhood commercial areas will see an increase:

Clifton

Oakley

Corryville

College Hill

The Heights

O’Bryonville

CUF

Pleasant Ridge

East Walnut Hills

Walnut Hills

Hyde Park

Areas of Central Business District

Mt. Lookout

Areas of Over-the-Rhine

Northside

Downtown from Great American Ball Park to the Horseshoe Casino will be the priciest place to park with meter rates rising to $2.50 per hour. The cheapest spot will be the western side of Over-the-Rhine between Central Avenue and Vine Street with the rate rising from 75 cents per hour to $1.00.

