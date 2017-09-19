Parking rates downtown rising this week - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Parking rates downtown rising this week

Parking rates at meters will rise on Thursday. In some parts of downtown, parking will cost as much as $2.50 per hour. 

Nearly 2,000 parking meters will have their rates increased 25 cents at 3 a.m. Thursday.

The increase will be seen immediately on the city's electronic meters, the older coin-operated meters will not reflect the change for another week or two until the city can manually reprogram all of them. 

The following neighborhood commercial areas will see an increase:

  • Clifton
  • Oakley
  • Corryville
  • College Hill
  • The Heights
  • O’Bryonville
  • CUF
  • Pleasant Ridge
  • East Walnut Hills
  • Walnut Hills
  • Hyde Park
  • Areas of Central Business District
  • Mt. Lookout
  • Areas of Over-the-Rhine
  • Northside

Downtown from Great American Ball Park to the Horseshoe Casino will be the priciest place to park with meter rates rising to $2.50 per hour. The cheapest spot will be the western side of Over-the-Rhine between Central Avenue and Vine Street with the rate rising from 75 cents per hour to $1.00.  

