Here's what AJ McCarron had to say about the Andy Dalton chatter this week

AJ McCarron, who does not play center for the Philadelphia 76ers, but rather backup quarterback for the Bengals, wants Cincinnati fans to trust the process.

His name -- as well as Colin Kaepernick's name -- has been tossed around plenty this week as the Bengals have failed to find the end zone through two weeks of NFL play. The team even fired the offensive coordinator.

But this week McCarron told Dan Hoard, voice of the Bengals, that the city should ride with starting QB Andy Dalton and trust what the team is trying to do.

"I wish people and this city would back him," McCarron told Hoard.

Here's all of what he had to say below:

He’s our quarterback and I wish people would, It sucks to see for me personally because my relationship with him and it’s like people booing him and it is like do you think he wants to have tipped balls that turned into interceptions? Has he worked his whole life for that, has he worked all week for that? No. He’s a normal human. Just like imagine going to work every day, here, and having players standing and they just booed you the whole time -- it’s a weird process, right? (laughs) Next question you ask, I’m booing. (laughs) I wish people and this city would back him and go with it. Listen I think I’m a great quarterback and I think he’s an unbelievable quarterback -- I love him to death. But he’s our quarterback. Like stop making it into something else -- it’s not into something else. Ride with him, trust the team, trust the process and trust what we’re trying to do and be a fan of who is playing.

It'll get harder before it gets easier for Cincinnati -- the Bengals are slated to play the NFC powerhouse Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

