Here's why you might want to file your taxes early next year

Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.Full Story >
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.Full Story >
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.Full Story >
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.Full Story >
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.Full Story >
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.Full Story >
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.Full Story >
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.Full Story >
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.Full Story >
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.Full Story >