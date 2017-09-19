Money Magazine: West Chester one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Money Magazine released a new Best Places to Live list this week and West Chester again ranks in the top 100 communities across the country.

This is the sixth time West Chester has made Money Magazine’s list.

The 2017 Money Magazine list considers communities with populations of 10,000 to 100,000, eliminating those with more than double the national crime risk, less than 85 percent of its state’s median household income, or a lack of diversity. From the resulting pool of 2,400 places, Money Magazine, a publication of Time, Inc., collected 170,000 different data points to narrow the list.

They considered data on each place’s:

economic health

cost of living

public education

crime

ease of living

amenities

The magazine’s reporters then researched each place, interviewing residents and checking out neighborhoods for the intangibles that define great communities.

West Chester was first named to the Money Magazine list in 2005.

