Elderly couple found dead in Hamilton murder-suicide

Police responded to a Hamilton home after two bodies were discovered by a family member on Tuesday.

According to police, the elderly couple was found on Morning Dove Lane around 4 p.m.

Detectives on the scene said preliminary information indicates the incident is a murder-suicide, and said there are no suspects at large and the community is not at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.

