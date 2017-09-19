Elderly couple found dead in Hamilton murder-suicide - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Elderly couple found dead in Hamilton murder-suicide

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

Police responded to a Hamilton home after two bodies were discovered by a family member on Tuesday.

According to police, the elderly couple was found on Morning Dove Lane around 4 p.m.

Detectives on the scene said preliminary information indicates the incident is a murder-suicide, and said there are no suspects at large and the community is not at risk.  

The investigation is ongoing.

