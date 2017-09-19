Several students hospitalized after SE Indiana bus crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Several students hospitalized after SE Indiana bus crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
School bus/file photo (Source: Pixabay) School bus/file photo (Source: Pixabay)
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

There were no life threatening injuries Tuesday when a school bus crashed in southeastern Indiana.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near Connersville in Fayette County.

Several students were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened at the intersection of South Gray and Ziegler roads.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly