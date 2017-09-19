Architectural Digest: UC's Crosley Tower one of America's ugliest university buildings

Architectural Digest says Crosley Tower, on the campus of the University of Cincinnati, is one of the ugliest university buildings in the country.

The magazine wrote this about the building:

“Crafted from a single pour of concrete, this 16-story building looks more like a Disney villain’s lair than a part of the University of Cincinnati’s campus."

The author says the buildings that made the list fail to reach that timeless standard like Collegiate Gothic that reigns supreme among university buildings. See the seven other buildings that made the list here.

