City Manager Harry Black will address council on lawsuit alleging misuse of funds

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black confirmed that he will stand before a city council committee next week to discuss allegations detailed in a lawsuit against him.

Police Captain Jeffrey Butler claims Black insisted that city purchases go through a company incorporated by a friend and used money that was earmarked for the 911 Communication Center for other city budget purposes.

He also believes Black stopped him from being promoted and that he had previously been passed over for a job.

Black called the lawsuit frivolous and said the city will not be bullied into promoting someone who has not demonstrated that they earn the right to be promoted.

"This person is a part of the old Cincinnati Police Department and these tactics worked effectively 15 ,20 years ago to get what you want. This is a new day," he said.

Black said he will walk city council through every facet of the lawsuit to the extent that he can without compromising the city's legal position.

"I will talk primarily about the procurement allegations. We walk the council through everything associated with that and what's been done, which will clearly demonstrate that these allegations are totally unsubstantiated," he said.

He also plans to address the lawsuit's claim that he insisted that city purchases go through a purchasing clearing house, one that the suit said was owned by his friend.

"This gentleman resigned maybe a year ago. He was an employee. I had no discussion with him or anyone at De Foxx or Brown Engineering regarding this effort," Black said.

Black said BFX is a joint venture between De Foxx Associates and Brown Engineering. The lawsuit said that BFX LLC was incorporated by Al Foxx and is owned by his wife. It also states that Black is close friends with both.

Mayor John Cranley shared his thoughts on the lawsuit.

"I trust the city solicitor that's the lawsuit is baseless," he said.