Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has never beat the Bengals (yes, really)

The Bengals (0-2) have a tough opponent this week in the NFC powerhouse Green Bay Packers (1-1).

The Packers are led by Aaron Rodgers, who is possibly Canton bound.

But there are two teams Rodgers has never defeated, according to Pro Football Reference, and one of those teams is the Cincinnati Bengals. (The other is the Packers, a team he's never had the chance to beat. QBs like Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana, have had the opportunity to beat every other NFL squad in their respective careers.)

The Bengals are reeling, having not found the end zone once yet this season. (Backup quarterback AJ McCarron would like everyone to relax and trust the process, however.)

If Rodgers were to prevail in this Week 3 match up, he'd join Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as quarterbacks who have beaten all 31 NFL franchises they aren't a member of.

Cincinnati will travel to Wisconsin to take on the cheese heads Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.