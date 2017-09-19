Police: At least 1 injured in Reading shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: At least 1 injured in Reading shooting

READING, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating after at least one person was injured in a shooting in Reading on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on Jefferson near Reading Rd.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital. 

Police have not released any information on suspects at this time.

