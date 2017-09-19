Phallic graffiti finally cleaned off Ohio police station

Franklin police recently relied on the help of a Cincinnati company to remove sexually explicit graffiti from the side of the Police Department building.

Franklin Police Chief Russ Whitman described the phallic symbol spray-painted on the side of the building as disgusting. The building houses the police headquarters.

It took professional grade materials to wash away the phallic symbol painted on the bricks 10 days ago, and police need help finding the person who did it.

They say they tried everything they could to try to clean up the wall themselves.

“We've tried the acetone. We tried paint remover. We tried to power wash it and it just wasn't getting enough of it off," said Whitman. "So, we were able to contact Ellis Maintenance and Blasting and they brought in their power washer and it's actually a recycled glass material that's environmentally friendly and basically sandblasted the paint off the building."

The Franklin Police Department sits at the corner of Anderson and 4th, a popular spot for school bus stops.

Because Franklin police were not able to remove it themselves, the chief says they simply hung a tarp over the graffiti so those school kids would not see it.

Police say as far as crime is concerned, it's criminal damaging at a minimum.

"We may seek felony vandalism charges since this is a government building," Whitman said.

The chief admits the person who did this hit them where they are vulnerable. A camera caught the suspects on tape, but the back light was burned out and they only saw a shadow. That light now has a new bulb in it.

