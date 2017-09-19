Grieving father of girl killed by falling tree: 'Take nothing for granted'

Parents of Michelle Chalk, who died in a freak accident on Aug. 1, are sharing advice on dealing with the death of a child.

Chalk was killed tragically while she was laying in a hammock at a friends house in Fort Thomas when a tree supporting it snapped and fell on her. She was killed instantly.

Patty and Keith said their 15-year-old daughter liked watching Friends episodes on Netflix, and had friends all over the community.

Pink ribbons are peppered all around town for Michelle, and every Friday morning at all the Fort Thomas schools, it's "High 5 Friday," something the dynamic teenager started when she was an ambassador at the middle school.

"This is the most wonderful community that anyone could ever live in and I hope that everyone that lives in Fort Thomas knows that. There's comfort in people caring," Keith said.

He said his word of advice is to take nothing for granted.

"That who we were on July 31st is much different than who we are today," Keith said. "We break down several times a day, it's hard to concentrate, we don't sleep easy, we get tired. "In time, we're going to be OK. It's going to be OK to laugh and tell jokes and tell stories and in time, the pain is still going to be there but it's not going to be as intense."

Keith, Patty and her brothers are hoping to keep Michelle's memory alive by offering a scholarship in her name at highlands.

Their first fundraiser is Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Highlander Event Center.

