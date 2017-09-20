Police: 1 dead in crash when driver flees traffic stop - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: 1 dead in crash when driver flees traffic stop

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown
CARTHAGE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash after a motorist fled a traffic stop early Wednesday.

Officers with the Traffic Unit are on scene in the 100 block of West North Bend Road in Carthage.

That's where a driver lost control, ran off the road and his vehicle crashed into a tree at 12:18 a.m., police and Hamilton County dispatchers said.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

Three minutes before the crash was reported,  the driver fled a traffic stop initiated on Vine Street by an officer in neighboring Springfield Township, dispatchers said.

The driver took off so fast, dispatchers said the officer never had time to radio in that a chase was underway.

It was not immediately clear why Springfield Township police tried to pull the car over.

West North Bend Road remains shut down in the area until further notice.

