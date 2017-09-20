Crashes clog highways, cause major delays. - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crashes clog highways, cause major delays.

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Crashes are jamming area highways and delaying your morning commute Wednesday morning.

  • SB I-71/75 Cut in the Hill: The left two lanes are blocked at Kyles Lane. Cars are backed up all the way past the Brent Spence Bridge into Cincinnati.
  • NB I-75 at Paddock Road: The left lane is blocked
  • WB I-275 at Licking Pike: Two lanes are blocked

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly