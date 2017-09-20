How to avoid buying a flood-damaged vehicle

If you’re in the market for a used car, a new report makes it clear you need to be on the lookout for flood damaged vehicles- especially now!

An estimated half million vehicles were flooded after Hurricane Harvey dumped several feet of rain on the Houston area.

Now, some of those flooded cars are headed to the Midwest, to be sold to unsuspecting buyers.

In fact, a new study from Carfax finds more than a 250,000 flood damaged cars are already on the road, most of them purchased hundreds of miles from where the flood damage occurred.

And Carfax analysts expect about half of the flooded cars from Harvey and Irma to end up back on the road.

Potential problems could include:

-Safety features like air bags and brakes could fail

-Computer features could fail

-Car could rust, then rot from the inside out

It’s not illegal to sell or buy a flood damaged car, as long as both parties are aware of the car’s history.

That’s the tricky part, because many of these sellers were uninsured, so they sell the cars for whatever they can get to unscrupulous buyers, who then clean up the interior a bit and try to unload them on unsuspecting buyers.

So what can buyers do?

Well, since Hurricane Katrina, the National Insurance Crime Bureau has offered a free vehicle identification number, or VIN, check service you can use to see if that vehicle was flooded.

You can check a vehicle's VIN here.

You can also use a service like Carfax to check the car’s history.

But sometimes VINs are switched, and vehicles retitled to hide that damage.

The Simply Money point here: Before you buy a used car, get it checked out by a trusted mechanic! They’ll know how to spot those signs of flooding.

