Police search for family after woman's tombstone is found in NKY

A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.Full Story >
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.Full Story >
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.Full Story >
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.Full Story >
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.Full Story >
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.Full Story >
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.Full Story >
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.Full Story >