Police search for family after woman's tombstone is found in NKY

Officers are asking for help to find relatives of a deceased woman, after a tombstone was discovered on a Dayton street.

Police posted photos of the the tombstone to Facebook.

They are looking to find family members of Rosy Pink Workman, after they said her tombstone was found in the 1000 block of Dayton Avenue.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police at (859) 261-1471.

