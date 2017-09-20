WATCH: Behind the scenes with Fiona - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Fiona

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Instagram/Cincinnati Zoo) (Instagram/Cincinnati Zoo)
AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

We've all fallen in love with Fiona and her family.

Wednesday, FOX19 went behind the scenes to meet the baby hippo and her caretakers.

Watch the videos above to see Fiona up close and personal.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly