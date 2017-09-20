Water main break slows traffic in Fairfield - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Water main break slows traffic in Fairfield

A water main break caused delays for drivers on Wednesday morning.

It happened on Ohio 4 between Bypass 4 and Holden Blvd. 

Cunagin Drive is also closed.

Northbound traffic is slowed.

City officials said the area could be impacted until Wednesday evening as crews worked to clean up the mess.

