Search for suspects who robbed sports store at gunpoint

Police are searching for three suspects following a robbery.

It happened at Hibbett Sports on East Seymour Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the trio entered the store and robbed both the store and employees at gunpoint.

The first suspect wore a white Hollister hoodie, dark pants and face mask.

The second suspect wore a dark colored Adidas sweatsuit and face mask.

The third suspect wore a dark colored hoodie and orange face mask.

The suspects took off out of the back of the building and got into a waiting car.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

