New details expected today in toddler's hot car death

New information is expected Wednesday into the investigation of a death of a child.

Sofia Aveiro died in the parking lot outside the Mason Procter and Gamble building last month.

The 15-month-old's death was heat-related, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office.

Doyle Burke, the chief investigator of the Coroner's Office said the mother, an employee of P&G, left the baby unattended in the sport utility vehicle all day.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss developments in the investigation.

