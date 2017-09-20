Police: Mom had booze, pot in system during crash that fractured son's skull

A 29-year-old mother now faces charges including child endangering and aggravated vehicular assault after a June incident. (Source: Hamilton County)

Authorities say Brittany Lindsey was driving when her Jeep crashed into a guard rail on Interstate 71 northbound. Her 9-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son, and 9-month-old daughter were in the vehicle.

Lindsey broke a leg in the crash. Police say her son's skull was fractured injured.

The 9-year-old girl broke a finger. The toddler was not injured.

Emergency responders said they detected an odor of alcohol on Lindsey's person, and police say she was slurring her speech. According to Hamilton County officials, she had alcohol and marijuana in her system.

Lindsey was driving under 17 suspensions (classified as failure to reinstate) at the time of the crash, authorities said.

