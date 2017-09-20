Alex Morgan, USWNT show Queen City love after win at Nippert: 'Cincinnati that was incredible'

It would appear members of the U.S. Women's National Team very much enjoyed their Tuesday night in the Queen City.

Nearly 30,600 fans showed up for the squad as they took on New Zealand in a friendly match.

30,596 fans cheering on the ????&??. Tonight marked the 7th highest attendance for a standalone #USWNT friendly.



Thank you, Cincinnati! pic.twitter.com/wbki7UYGBr — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) September 20, 2017

Judging by the players' reactions on social media, they appreciated the support:

Cincinnati that was incredible. Love y'all. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 20, 2017

Wow, Cincinnati... to all 30,596 of you, thank you!! Tonight was epic. Our fans are incredible! https://t.co/HrsIl24lLB — Samantha Mewis (@sammymewy) September 20, 2017

Cincinnati!!!!! You were amazing, THANK YOU!!! ???????????????? https://t.co/NtJ8FoqPoi — Morgan Brian (@moeebrian) September 20, 2017

Midfielder Rose Lavelle, who attended Mount Notre Dame High, was particularly excited to be home:

Cincinnati, you are the best. So much love for this city. Always special coming home, but tonight was unforgettable. Thank you!!! — Rose Lavelle (@roselavelle) September 20, 2017

The USWNT handily defeated New Zealand 5-0. You can watch all of the goals below:

G O O D M O R N I N G

O

A

L

S pic.twitter.com/EJhSfHAC2e — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) September 20, 2017

