Alex Morgan, USWNT show Queen City love after win at Nippert: 'Cincinnati that was incredible'

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

It would appear members of the U.S. Women's National Team very much enjoyed their Tuesday night in the Queen City.

Nearly 30,600 fans showed up for the squad as they took on New Zealand in a friendly match.

Judging by the players' reactions on social media, they appreciated the support:

Midfielder Rose Lavelle, who attended Mount Notre Dame High, was particularly excited to be home:

The USWNT handily defeated New Zealand 5-0. You can watch all of the goals below:

