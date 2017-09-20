Police identify couple in apparent murder-suicide

Police have released the names of a couple that died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Mourning Dove Lane Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said Donna Witters, 75, and John Witters, 72, were found dead by a family member.

Police said they were married and both had health problems.

A police report indicated that both bodies were found inside the home.

Detectives are calling the incident a murder-suicide but did not release any further details.

A cause of death has not been released for either person.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.