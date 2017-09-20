How you can get free queso at Moe's tomorrow

Good news for cheese lovers!

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating Free Queso Day in a big way.

The "holiday" returns for the eighth year on Thursday, September 21.

All day tomorrow, guests can score a free 6-ounce cup of the restaurant's "famous liquid gold" and chips at participating locations. No purchase is necessary.

Moe's is also starting a unique helpline.

"We're launching a 24 Hour Queso Hotline to support queso obsessed fans because…queso is life," states a news release. "Call Moe's Queso Hotline at 1-855-440-6337 to share queso confessions, queso love stories, or even the weirdest food you put queso on."

Go here to find a Moe's location near you.

