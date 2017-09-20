Duke Energy truck driver airlifted from scene of crash to UCMC

A Duke Energy truck driver was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a Wednesday crash. (Source: Viewer photo)

It happened around 3 p.m. on Center Street in New Richmond.

A witness told FOX19 NOW the driver somehow hit a stone wall as well as a tree.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

