Cincinnati's Advance Dentistry to offer free day of dental care

Cincinnati's Advance Dentistry to offer free day of dental care

A Cincinnati dental office is stepping up for those in need of dental care but can’t afford to pay.

Advance Dentistry is holding a “day of free dentistry” on Friday at two locations. The company is offering one free cleaning, extraction or filling for patients.

People 18 years old and up can go to Advance Dentistry at 5823 Wooster Pike from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for care. The appointments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents of children ages 3 to 10 can take their kids to Sea of Smiles at 1319 Nagel Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for appointments as well.

Patients are asked to call 513-474-6777 to set up an appointment.

More information is available at www.CincyCareToShare.com.

