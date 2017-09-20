Halloween Haunt returns to Kings Island

Halloween Haunt comes screaming back to Kings Island this Friday, Sept. 22 for six weekends.

Running every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 28, the 11th annual Halloween Haunt will feature 10 haunted mazes, three outdoor scare zones, three live stage shows and hundreds of assorted clowns, ghouls, vampires, werewolves and zombies lurking in the shadows throughout the park.

Twenty rides are open including The Beast, Banshee, Diamondback, and Mystic Timbers.

Two new scare zones debut this year: Dance of the Macabre and Wasteland.

Popular returning haunted mazes include: Backwoods Bayou, Blackout, Board to Death, Field of Screams, KillMart, Madame Fatale’s Cavern of Terror, Slaughter House, Urgent Scare and Wolf Pack.

Tickets for Halloween Haunt are as low as $31.99 when purchased in advance online or Kings Island’s mobile app. Admission to the event is free for 2017 Gold and Platinum passholders.

Guests looking to make the most of their night at Halloween Haunt can add Fright Lane to bypass waiting in line to experience each of the 10 haunted mazes once.

For guests who may be a little hesitant to experience Halloween Haunt, Kings Island offers a “No-Boo” necklace. The monsters may still interact with the wearer of a No-Boo necklace, but won’t attempt to scare them. They can be purchased at select locations throughout the park or online for $12.

Parents, be advised. Halloween Haunt includes graphic scenes, suggestive themes and intense imagery and is intended for mature audiences. This event is not recommended for children, Kings Island said.

For families, the Great Pumpkin Fest, presented by the Hershey Company, is a kid-friendly daytime Halloween event that takes place from 12-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.

