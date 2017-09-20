Body Shapes Medical marks 'Healthy Aging Month' with new offer - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Body Shapes Medical marks 'Healthy Aging Month' with new offer

25 Again by Body Shapes Medical is marking the last half of “Healthy Aging Month” by offering those 40+ who join by the end of September a free month’s membership.

25 Again is a recognized leader in the science and application of Hormone Replacement Therapy for Optimal Aging and operates 8 clinics in the Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati area.

By about age 30, key hormone levels in both men and women begin a gradual decline which accelerates throughout the aging process. Traditionally, medical practitioners have looked upon that downward spiral as a normal result of aging. While it is—in fact—normal, it is certainly not optimal.

More recent medical experience suggests that optimizing hormone levels for those 40+ can have an enormously positive impact on countering age-related health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, elevated cholesterol, osteoporosis, muscle atrophy and even Alzheimers.

Those long-term health benefits are in addition to the near immediate results 25 Again members report as literally “life-changing,” which include increased energy, improved mental focus, rekindled sex drive, more restful sleep, regained muscle mass, loss of body fat and a greater sense of overall well-being.

To take advantage of the 25 Again “Healthy Aging Month” membership special, anyone age 40 and above can redeem by going to www.25Again.com/HealthyAging.

