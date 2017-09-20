2 cases of Legionnaire's disease have ties to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus' city health agency is investigating two cases of Legionnaire's disease with ties to Ohio State University.

The Dispatch reports one of the cases involves a student at Drackett Tower dormitory and the second a Columbus resident employed at the university's Newark campus.

Ohio State said in a statement Tuesday that Columbus Public Health has concluded the cases aren't connected.

It's uncertain where or how the two people contracted the disease, which is caused by bacteria in water systems. Water fountains on one side of the 12-story Drackett Tower have been shut off.

Some students living at Drackett have complained they learned of the situation through social media and not the university. A university spokesman said notification wasn't required because it was an isolated case not an outbreak.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.