Boone Co man pleads guilty in beating death of 7-week-old

A Boone County man pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in the beating death of a 7-week-old.

Cody Phelps, 25, also entered a guilty plea for two counts of criminal abuse.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said prosecutors recommended a 20-year prison sentence.

According to prosecutors, in November 2015 Aiden Wainscott was found in his crib unresponsive. The child, of Phelps’ girlfriend, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Boone Circuit Court.

