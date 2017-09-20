Potential for deadly toxin spurs recall of Death Wish Coffee cold brew cans

Death Wish Coffee Co. has announced a recall of its Nitro Cold Brew cans from retailers and online sales because of the production of a potentially deadly toxin.

The Round Lake, New York company released a statement that reads, in part:

Death Wish has undergone a rigorous, lengthy process with an independent, process authority to test the shelf life, stability and safety of the Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

According to the FDA, the company known for producing the "World's Strongest Coffee" has initiated a recall of its 11 oz. Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew cans.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased Death Wish Nitro should not consume it and can either dispose of it or return the product to the location with proof of purchase for a full refund.

Here's what the FDA said:

Death Wish in conjunction with an outside Process Authority has determined that the current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulin, in low acid foods commercialized in reduced oxygen packaging. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Diffculty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Here's the CDC's guide on symptoms.

