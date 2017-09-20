As the community rallies around Ryan Custer, who was injured in a pool accident, he shares his story of recovery at 10.

A Wright State basketball player and Elder High School graduate was injured jumping into a makeshift pool at a party in Oxford in April.

It took about five months of recovery after breaking his neck, but Ryan Custer is finally home.

Custer dove into a pool made out of hay bails and tarp at a party near Miami University's Oxford campus and was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He has been home for about 21 days. He said he is making progress with each day that passes.

"Obviously it's slow. I'd like it to go a little faster, but I keep working hard my upper body is getting stronger," Custer said.

He has no feeling from his chest down. His neck broke after he jumped into the shallow pool.

"It's tough to talk about. I was there with a few buddies and my life changed," Custer said.

His father remembers the day he got the call that no parent wants.

"Next thing you know I'm talking to a paramedic and he said, 'are you Ryan's father,' I said 'yes.' And he said, 'your son has been involved in a pool accident,'" George Custer said.

Ryan stayed in the hospital for months, but the 19-year-old is super determined. He received a shot of 10 million stem cells and the hope is gradually feeling will come back.

"You just sit here as a parent waiting. It's so slow its excruciating slow its unbelievable," George said.

George said he has faith and he hopes to see his son get up and walk again.

"That would be incredible. I am not going to lie to you... it's hard seeing him like this knowing what he was before and what he had in front of him it's tough, but it would be the happiest day of my life," he said.

Jeff Ruby putting on an online auction for Ryan. It will run from Sept. 15 - Sept. 30. To see a list of items you can bid on CLICK HERE.

