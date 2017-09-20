Police: Store clerk shoots, kills attempted robber in Fairmount

Police are investigating after they said a store clerk shot and killed an attempted robber in Fairmount on Wednesday night.

Police said the attempted robbery and shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harrison Avenue at Sams Quick Market.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.

Two employees have been detained, according to police.

No other information was released.

