Police: Store clerk shoots, kills attempted robber in Fairmount

Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.Full Story >
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.Full Story >
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.Full Story >
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.Full Story >
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.Full Story >
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.Full Story >
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.Full Story >
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.Full Story >