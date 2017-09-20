NKY school sends letter warning of possible whooping cough exposure

The Northern Kentucky Health Department sent parents of Highlands High School students stating that one of the students recently contracted pertussis, known as whooping cough.

School officials said they are taking necessary precautions to help lower the exposure of the infection that affects airways and is easily spread from person-to-person.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department recommends that:

If your child has a cough:

Keep your child home from school and activities, such as sports or play groups. See items 4 and 5 about when your child can return to these activities.

Contact your child’s health care provider as soon as possible, and tell the provider that your child may have been exposed to pertussis. If you bring your child to a provider for pertussis, please show the reverse side of this letter to him or her.

If you or your child has been told by a health care provider that you/he/she has pre-existing health conditions that may be aggravated or made worse by pertussis, ask a health care provider to prescribe antibiotics as soon as possible to prevent pertussis. Antibiotics should be given to a child with those pre-existing health conditions if they may have been exposed to pertussis, even if he or she is not coughing.

If your child lives with any of the following people and may have been exposed to pertussis, ask your child’s health care provider to prescribe antibiotics to your child as soon as possible, even if he or she is not coughing:

A woman who is pregnant

An infant younger than 12 months old

Anyone with pre-existing health conditions that may be aggravated or made worse if he/she develops pertussis.

If your child has been diagnosed with pertussis by his or her health care provider:

Ask your child’s doctor for a note that states your child has pertussis.

Ask your doctor about post-exposure antibiotic prophylaxis for other family members.

Tell the school or child care provider that your child has been diagnosed with pertussis. School officials will require that you keep your child home from school and activities, such as sports or play groups, until your child has been on antibiotics to treat pertussis for five days.

If your child’s health care provider says your child does NOT have pertussis:

Ask for a note from the doctor telling the school that your child’s cough is NOT caused by pertussis and that your child can return to school and other activities at any time.

If you have any questions or concerns, you're asked to call 859-363-2071.

