Families beg for answers after several women remain missing

The number of women disappearing without a trace continues to grow in Middletown and surrounding areas. Six women are now missing within a 35 mile radius.

Four of the missing women are from Middletown. All of the women have struggled with drug abuse and most have a history of prostitution. Police said that kind of past makes these cases harder to investigate.

The missing women include, Brandy English who was last seen last year in May. Amber Whitmer is from Springfield and went missing a month later in June. Amber Flack disappeared last year in September. Melinda Miller went missing in February. Michelle Burgan was last seen in May. Last month, Chelsey Coe was reported missing from Miamisburg.

Melinda Miller’s niece said there isn't a day that goes by where she isn't worried about her aunt. She didn't want her name released, but said that Miller was last seen on Grimes St. leaving a house with a man.

Her family said in their gut they know something happened to her.

"People try to say that maybe she's out there and she left to try to get away from stuff, but I just don't see Melinda leaving her family," they said.

All the families FOX19 NOW spoke with said the same; that the women would not just abandon their loved ones and children without some type of communication.

Lt. Scott Reeve has been handling the investigations of the four women missing in Middletown.

"Unfortunately in cases like this three of the ladies were homeless, so it's not like we can search the residence and follow up with their neighbors and stuff like that," said Lt. Reeve.

The families said that some of the women would hang out with the same crowd and they think that these disappearances may be connected.

Lt. Reeve said that doesn't appear to be the case.

"There's a couple that may be inter-related but for the most part they seem to be individual incidences," he said.

Some in the community are starting to fear that the women who are suddenly gone may have been targeted.

"We haven't seen anything that makes us think that there's one individual killing prostitutes in Middletown," said Lt. Reeve.

Instead, he thinks the drug epidemic is more of a factor.

"With heroin there's always a possibility that a person died of a heroin overdose and the body was hidden," he said.



Miller's niece said she won't rest until she knows what happened to her aunt.

"I just want her home that was the only person I had," she said.

Burgan and Coe have not previously been charged prostitution.

Police said they are continuing to review all of the cases.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Middletown Police.

