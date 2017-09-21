Fleeing suspect tries to hits officer with car

A fleeing suspect tried to hit an officer with a vehicle in Clifton early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

The officer interrupted two men breaking into vehicles at The Forum Apartments off Martin Luther King Drive about 3:30 a.m., police said.

One of the suspects fled on foot while the other took off in a car and purposely tried to strike the officer, according to police.

The officer managed to avoid being hit and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The suspect crashed the vehicle on Martin Luther King Drive, bailed and ran off.

Police and a K-9 searched the area around the apartment complex and nearby Good Samaritan Hospital.

The suspect was seen running on the Dixmyth Avenue side of the hospital.

Police said they thought he may have hidden at one point in the parking garage and laid on the ground in an attempt to evade them.

They asked hospital security officers to pull surveillance camera footage from the area.

Hospital security told police they thought they had video of the man on their property near a Dumpster.

