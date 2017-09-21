Indiana Task Force 1 deploying for Puerto Rico - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Indiana Task Force 1 deploying for Puerto Rico

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Photo: Indiana Task Force 1 Facebook page
DAYTON, OH (FOX19) -

Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying to  Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Maria relief.

About 27 members of the Indianapolis-based team will leave sometime Thursday morning, said Phil Sinewe, spokesman for Ohio Task Force 1.

The military is flying them to Puerto Rico out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

