Crash clogs NB I-75 at I-74

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash is causing major delays on northbound Interstate 75 at the I-74 interchange Thursday morning.

The left  two lanes were blocked for about 20 minutes shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Cars quickly stacked up as the morning rush hour headed into one of its its busiest times.

The lanes reopened by 6:45 a.m., but a big backup lingers.

