Former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen begins weight loss journey

"Hefty-Lefty" might be a cute nickname, but Jared Lorenzen's weight has reached a dangerous level and the former University of Kentucky quarterback is doing something about it.

He launched "The Jared Lorenzen Project" to share his weight loss journey with viewers.

The series will feature Lorenzen working with a pair of fitness and nutrition experts as he tries to slim down and get healthy.

And he wants you to be a part of it.

"Every Wednesday, just walk somewhere," said Lorenzen. "I don't care how far you walk, I don't care if you walk a tenth of a mile, good for you! That's more than you would have done before."

Lorenzen met with people at Tower Park on Wednesday and hit the trails.

"So that's all we're trying to do, get people a little bit more active, burn a little bit extra calories here and there before you go to bed," said Lorenzen.

Lorenzen was a starter at UK from 2000-2003.

He had a brief stint in the NFL with the New York Giants.

Lorenzen later played as a semi-pro quarterback with the Northern Kentucky River Monsters of the Continental Indoor Football League.

