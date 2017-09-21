OVI checkpoints tonight, Friday

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers Thursday and Friday.

An OVI checkpoint will be set up in the 1400 block of Reading Road in Walnut Hills between 9 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, the Hamilton County OVI Task Force announced Thursday morning.

Last year, 32 OVI-related crashes and 63 OVI arrests were reported within a mile of that location, according to the Task Force.

Another OVI checkpoint will run Friday night in Blue Ash.

Details will be announced Friday morning.

Patrols will be stepped up in the areas around both checkpoints.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.