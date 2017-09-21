Man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of liquor from ball park

A West End man was arrested after police say he stole booze from Great American Ball Park.

Roger White, Jr., 26, is charged with breaking and entering.

Police said he went into a restricted area of the Reds stadium and took 12-13 bottles of alcohol worth more than $1,000.

The incident happened September 17, according to court documents.

White is out of jail on bond.

The case goes to the grand jury on September 29.

