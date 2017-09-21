Warren County schools on lockdown due to 'law enforcement situat - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Warren County schools on lockdown due to 'law enforcement situation'

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
FRANKLIN, OH (FOX19) -

Franklin Junior High School and Hampton Bennett Early Childhood Center were on lockdown Thursday morning.

Sixth Street was closed between Sunnybrook Drive and Anderson Street due to a "law enforcement situation."

Officers at the scene said they were called to reports of a suicidal veteran armed with a knife.

The incident is happening across the street from the schools. 

Police said the students are safe.

