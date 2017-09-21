Two hurt in Millvale shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting left two people hurt.

Late Thursday evening, a 45-year-old man was dropped off at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said the victim was in a vehicle that had been shot into. He was shot multiple times and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators then found the crime scene in the 3200 block of Beekman Avenue.

Around 2 a.m. another victim showed up at UCMC. Police said the 53-year-old man had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his thigh.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or submit an online tip here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.