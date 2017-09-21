Man indicted in Easter Sunday crash that left woman seriously hurt

Police are asking for your help to find a driver accused in a crash that left a woman seriously hurt.

Roy Ellis, Jr., is wanted for aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault.

Ross Township Police said he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the April 16 crash.

He's accused of crossing the center line on Hamilton Cleves Road, near School Road, and striking another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the other car, a 40-year-old Ross Township woman, suffered "very serious injuries," according to police.

Ellis was also hurt.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury.

Police said if you see Ellis, do not approach him, call 911.

