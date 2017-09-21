Rhino beer to make debut at Cincinnati brewery

Move over, Fiona. There's a new animal-themed brew in town.

After selling out of all of the batches they made for the baby hippo, Listermann Brewing Company decided to make a beer fit for a baby black rhino.

"When Kendi was born, we knew we had to make a beer for him," said Jason Brewer, General Manager of Listermann Brewing Company.

The New-England style black IPA will be ready for tasting Saturday at 10 a.m. at the company on Dana Avenue.

"It is similar to Team Fiona beer but with a different color and flavor profile," said Brewer. "Kendi has big notes of grapefruit, tangerine, peach and citrus."

Fans can buy up to six 4-packs of Kendi beer, which sell for $14.99 each.

Sales will help support the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s rhino conservation efforts.

Kendi was born July 17, the first black rhino born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1999.

